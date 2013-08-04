André 3000 To Release New Solo Album Next Year

André 3000 says he will be dropping a new album in 2014. The OutKast rapper and actor dropped the news during a backstage convo with a TV exec at the America’s Most Wanted tour stop in Washington, DC on Friday night (August 2).

Complex spotted the revelation on BET President of Music Programming and Specials Stephen Hill’s Twitter feed. “Me: hey what’s up? You got the movie coming,right? Andre 3000: yeah…and I got a solo album coming top of the year. Me:*droptofloor*,” he tweeted.

Recently, 3 Stacks was spotted in the studio with producer Mike Will Made It, although there was no confirmation about exactly what they were working on.

André 3000 will be portraying late rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix in a forthcoming biopic called All Is By My Side, which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

—

Photo: Toronto International Film Festival