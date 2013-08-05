Big Sean – Hall Of Fame Artwork & Tracklist [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop saw a list of quality albums summer 2013, and Big Sean hopes to add his name to the fold with his sophomore effort Hall Of Fame, due in stores August 27.

Today, the Detroit rapper builds on the momentum created by his energetic track “Fire” and his stellar verse on Drake’s “All Me” by releasing the tracklist and both covers for his highly anticipated LP.

Clocking in at 15 tracks, Sean kept a great balance of solo songs and records with features. Guest appearances include Nas, KiD CuDi, Jhené Aiko, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, James Fauntleroy, Miguel and more.

We hear the Queensbridge legend delivers a performance worthy of his Nasty Nas days, too.

You’ll have to wait a few weeks to hear Hall Of Fame, but until then, find the tracklist and artwork below. The deluxe packaging can be seen on the following page.

1. Nothing Is Stopping You

2. Fire

3. 10 2 10

4. Toyota Music

5. You Don’t Know

6. Beware (Feat. Lil Wayne & Jhené Aiko)

7. First Chain (Feat. Nas & Kid Cudi)

8. Mona Lisa

9. Freaky

10. Milf (Feat. Nicki Minaj & Juicy J)

11. Sierra Leone / Greedy Ho’s

12. It’s Time (Feat. Jeezy & Payroll)

13. World Ablaze (Feat. James Fauntleroy)

14. Ashley (Feat. Miguel)

15. All Figured Out

