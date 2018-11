Young Money’s First Lady Nicki Minaj has unveiled two new tracks in preparation for her upcoming debut.

Testing the waters and seeing if they stick, Ms. Nicki also jacks T-Pain for his Auto-Tune vocoder for one of the songss. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Nicki Minaj – “Your Love”

Nicki Minaj – “Girlfriend”

Also click here to check out more WIRED Tracks and click here for WIRED Mixtape Of The Week.