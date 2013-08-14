Big Sean Freestyles On Funkmaster Flex Show [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar may have earned the win on “Control (HOF),” but Big Sean also got busy with the bars. In fact, the Detroit rapper has been in a zone lyrically since his 2012 mixtape Detroit. He brought this same energy to the Funkmaster Flex show and spit a customary freestyle to boot.

The Hot 97 DJ spun Bleu DaVinci’s “Streets On Lock” beat, which excited the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate. “I rapped off this beat on my first mixtape too. I love this beat,” said Sean. The soulful sonics inspired the MC to kick a potent verse.

Fans will have a chance to hear more of Sean on his forthcoming album, Hall Of Fame, due out August 27. The project dons features from Nas, KiD CuDi, Jhené Aiko, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, James Fauntleroy, Miguel and more.

Watch Big Sean rhyme below.

Photo: YouTube