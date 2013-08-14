A$AP Rocky Performs “Wild For The Night” Wild ‘N Out [VIDEO]

MTV2 Wild ‘N Out is back in full effect and last night’s episode’s special musical guest was A$AP Rocky. Besides participating in the obligatory jokes session, the Harlem rapper performing “Wild For The Night” from his Long.Live.A$AP album.

Check out A$AP’s performance below. Also, jump to the next page to see DAT PMF drops a freestyle that clowns Nick Cannon (Rocky also gets a taste of his own medicine). If you’re looking for some type of reaction from the “Goldie” rapper regarding his buddy Kendrick Lamar, this was taped way before that.

You can also find Rocky on A$AP Ferg’s latest single, “Shabba.”

Wild ‘N Out airs Tuesdays on MTV2 at 11 p.m. ET.

