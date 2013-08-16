CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Big Sean Performs “Beware” & “Fire” On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Shame on you for forgetting that “Control” is Big Sean‘s song. Nevertheless, the Detroit rapper has a new album to promote and last night performed his singles “Beware” and “Fire” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Backed by a live band, Sean was joined by Jhené Aiko for the rendition of “Beware,” sans Lil Wayne, on the Sony Outdoor Stage in Los Angeles.

Recently, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper broke down the making of “Control,” stating, “You see how excited people are, and I wanted to do that for music and make that play happen. It gave me the feeling of how Hip-Hop was, how it used to be.”

Big Sean’s sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, is in stores August 27. Watch the performance of “Beware” below and of “Fire” on the flip.

Photo: ABC

"Beware" , fire , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Performs , VIDEO

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close