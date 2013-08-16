Big Sean Performs “Beware” & “Fire” On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

Shame on you for forgetting that “Control” is Big Sean‘s song. Nevertheless, the Detroit rapper has a new album to promote and last night performed his singles “Beware” and “Fire” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Backed by a live band, Sean was joined by Jhené Aiko for the rendition of “Beware,” sans Lil Wayne, on the Sony Outdoor Stage in Los Angeles.

Recently, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper broke down the making of “Control,” stating, “You see how excited people are, and I wanted to do that for music and make that play happen. It gave me the feeling of how Hip-Hop was, how it used to be.”

Big Sean’s sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, is in stores August 27. Watch the performance of “Beware” below and of “Fire” on the flip.

—

Photo: ABC

1 2Next page »