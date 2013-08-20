Joe Budden’s Top 10 Emo Rapper Moments

There is no questioning Joe Budden‘s lyrical proficiency on the microphone. The New Jersey MC has crafted several Hip-Hop quotables worthy of verse of the year contention. Additionally his four-man team Slaughterhouse is synonymous with getting busy on a track. But along the way there have been times where Joe has shown his more vulnerable side in ways that has left the Hip-Hop community collectively scratching their heads.

Recently he caused quite a stir when Kendrick Lamar’s “Control (HOF)” verse hit the internets. He teased at a possible response record, and then said he recorded one but it wouldn’t see the light of day and then a couple days later the response leaked. The song even made Joey Bada$$ react.

Even though Budden stands strong that he has very thick skin, there have been multiple instances of showing a bit of an emotional side as he continues to use the recording booth and social media as his personal confessionals.

Here are some of Joe’s most emo rapper moments in the following pages.

