Lil Scrappy Arrested After Serving Up A Fade At A Gas Station

Despite being a star of reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, it seems like Lil Scrappy is still ’bout that life. The Atlanta rapper was arrested around 2 a.m. August 28 for allegedly beating up a fellow gas station customer that disrespected his girlfriend.

Law enforcement tells TMZ … cops received a call about a brawl going down inside the gas station around 2:33 AM. We’re told an off-duty police officer from Atlanta happened to be at the same gas station and sprang into action — successfully breaking up the fight. When on-duty cops arrived to the scene … Scrappy and the other man were arrested for disorderly conduct and hauled to a nearby police station. FYI — the other guy in the fight was Kenny Rogers … not “The Gambler” Kenny Rogers … just a random guy who also happens to share the same name as the country legend. We’re told Scrappy was very cooperative once in custody — and was released a short time later.

Of course, the “Money In The Bank” rapper used the catchphrase you have probably been thinking off.

We spoke with Scrappy who insists Kenny Rogers was the aggressor — “He was calling my girlfriend names and then put his hands on me … so I had to lay them paws on him.” Scrappy’s lawyer Mawuli Mel Davis tells us there’s video that proves Scrappy was acting in self-defense. Scrappy says he plans to cooperate with law enforcement moving forward — and is now trying to focus on the next season of his reality show.

Word is the girlfriend Scrappy mentioned is Bambi of Basketball Wives LA. Check out some footage of incident on the next page.

During Scrappy’s stint on the last season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta he enrolled in a rehab facility for an addiction to weed. That is all.

