Nelly And Bow Wow To Face Off In Charity Basketball Game

With All-Star weekend vastly approaching several artists are getting into the spirit of the game by participating in celebrity basketball games of their own.

The latest to do so are Nelly and Bow Wow who are working together to promote a positive initiative in the Chicago community.

Derrty ENT’s representative and the Cash Money Millionaire are set to face off in a charity basketball game to promote the importance of education.

They’ll hit the court in Chicago on Sunday January 31 at the UIC Pavillion to square off against one another backed by their respective celebrity teams.

After battling it out on court, the team that loses the game will donate $100,000 to the charity of their choice.

Students of the Chicago school system are encouraged to participate and tickets are set to be given away to students that show good academic leadership and community involvement.

Tickets are also available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com.