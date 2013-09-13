Gucci Mane Ready To Brawl In Lenox Mall?

Things just aren’t the same now that Gucci Mane‘s slander slinging Twitter account has been suspended. However, Guwop was spotted in Atlanta’s Lenox Mall looking like he was about rumble with some dude.

All we got to go on is Instagram video of Gucci squaring up and getting ready to scrap. However, before any actual blows are thrown, a woman steps in to stop the two from going at it. The “Lemonade” rapper then walks off and apparently goes on about his business.

Worth noting—besides the ratchetness of the “peacemaker” having an infant in her arms—is that despite Gucci royally pissing off just about everyone in the rap business he has ever worked with thanks to his Twitter exploits, the guy is still walking around Atlanta with no security. Burr.

Watch the clip below, more footage of Gucci on the flip.

—

Photo: Power 105

1 2Next page »