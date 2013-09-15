Gucci Mane Arrested For Drugs, Guns & Cursing Out Cops

Gucci Mane clearly needs help. The Atlanta rapper was arrested last night (12:05 a.m. on Sept. 14) for barking on police when he happened to be in possession of some weed and a concealed weapon. Not exactly the type of items a convicted felon should have on their person.

TMZ reports:

Gucci Mane — real name Radric Davis — was taken into custody at 12:05 am this morning after one of his friends complained to cops about his erratic behavior.

According to the report — the friend waved down police to help out … but when they approached Gucci he began “cursing and threatening them.”

We’re told he was immediately taken into custody and police found a small amount of marijuana on the 33-year old rapper … as well as a handgun.

GM was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and marijuana possession … then taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

We’re told he’s still at the hospital.