Kanye West Facing Criminal Charges For Attacking Paparazzo

Kanye West is going to have a day in court after all. The Chicago rapper/producer/designer has been charged with criminal battery and attempted grand theft after attacking a photographer in LAX on July 19.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye went off on the photog … who dared to speak with him as he left the airport. The photog went to the hospital and has filed a lawsuit. The photog hired Gloria Allred, who has said the attack left her client badly injured. Just days before the attack Kanye issued multiple warnings to the paparazzi NOT to speak to him. If convicted of both misdemeanors … Kanye faces a maximum of 1 year in jail. He’ll be arraigned October 10th.

During the aforementioned confrontation, Yeezy tried to grab the photographer’s camera. No blows were ever thrown, so the question is, why did the guy—who is seen running off with not even a limp—have to go the hospital?

Seems like someone is trolling for a payout. Just saying. Peep the incident below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: TMZ