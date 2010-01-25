Ja Rule Rethinks “Venni Vetti Vecci 2010”

Currently dealing with pending legal issues, rapper Ja Rule has had his music career on hold for quite some time, but has quietly been showing signs of his return.

Hoping to bring back the essence of his debut album with Venni Vetti Vecci 2010, Rule’s original idea for a three disc album might have to be downsized a little bit, according to the rapper.

The initial intent was to use the three albums to represent three different aspects of his career: the beginning where he was based solely in rap, then his duets phase, which was extinguished and left him out of the game, and how he has evolved creatively today.

Catching up during an interview with Lola of iLuvLola, Rule elaborated more on the new game plan for his return to rap.

“One set was gonna be all hip-hop. Straight back to the roots hip-hop was gonna be the first disc, then the second one was gonna be when I came into the game and kinda transformed, learned being in the business doing duets and stuff like that. The third disc was gonna be Rule, my new sound and that was gonna be that but the album is coming out crazy so I think I wanna give ’em, maybe a double. Or I might just give ’em 14, 15 bangers…”

With a date set around June, he is unsure if he will be able to meet the deadline due to all of the “creativity” flowing, but assures fans that it will be dropping over the summer.

Well 2004 was quite some time ago and six years has given birth to a new breed of listeners that even Eminem had a few issues with in receiving his new material. Might want to put a rush on that release before it’s too late, or has the time already passed by?