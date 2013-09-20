Drake Pop Up Shop Shut Down By Cops After Fight Breaks Out In Line [VIDEO]

Don’t stand between, or skip in front of, a hypebeast and Drake/OVO clothing unless you’re looking for a fight. The NYPD shut down an OVO Pop Up shop in NYC’s Lower East Side yesterday (Sept. 19) when people waiting in line for their turn to purchase some officially sanctioned Drake gear got violent.

Reports DNA Info:

Hundreds of people lined up for hours at the Alife store at 158 Rivington St. near Clinton Street with the hope of receiving one of 500 free T-shirts promoting Drake’s upcoming album “Nothing Was the Same.” But less than two hours after the store opened at 1 p.m. bystanders said a fight broke out and police were called about reports of a stabbing. Cops said they could find no evidence of a stabbing or fight. “Everything was covered [with people] — the street, the sidewalk, across the street,” said Marco Giarracca, 20, a student at Fordham University who had joined the line at 11 a.m.

No evidence of a fight? Clearly they had yet to see the footage below of people fighting in front of the store (see below).

Despite NYPD getting their too late to see what went down for themselves, witnesses say the crowd did get get out of control.

“It just got out of hand,” an Alife worker named Tommy told DNA Info. Another witness said that the fight started around 2:45 pm and that a woman pulled out a box cutter. However, no stabbing or shanking was reported.

Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is in stores September 24. No need to line to get your copy since you can pre-order it on iTunes.

Photo: Marco Giarracca