11 Controversies Jay Z Answered, But People Still Can’t Let Go

Even though Jay Z has spilled much of his life throughout his music, there are just some things that keep us talking. From his past as a drug dealer, to his most public moments while on his way to becoming a Hip-Hop legend, to those rumors that he just can’t dodge, people want to know more.

Hova’s Black Book autobiography was supposed to shed light on some of topics, but it was indefinitely shelved, leaving us still wondering. As Jay Z continues to remain for the most part guarded about his private life, we still have a million and one questions.

Flip through the next pages to see 11 Jay Z related controversies that have been answered (in rhyme) but continue to follow Hov wherever he goes.

Photos: The Source, Instagram, YouTube, Universal

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »