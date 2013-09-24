Kanye West Says Altercation With LAX Paparazzo Was Self-Defense

Back in July, Kanye West got into a scuffle with a paparazzo at LAX. The photographer claims he was injured and filed a civil suit. However, Yeezy claims that his actions against the photo slinger who is now suing him—the rapper/producer appeared to try to grab the camera and then wrestle the pap for it—was self-defense.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye is responding to the civil suit filed by the paparazzo who claims Kanye assaulted him on July 19th at LAX and caused him serious injury. According to Kanye’s answer to the lawsuit, filed by Shawn Holley and obtained by TMZ … he believed “his safety was in immediate danger.” And then there’s this: “[Kanye] responded to this assault by doing only those acts that were reasonably necessary for his self-defense …” In addition to the civil lawsuit, Kanye faces criminal charges that could land him in jail for a maximum of 1 year if convicted.

During said altercation, West even predicted that he would have to pay the photographer $250,000 if he reacted. That’s looking like a reality, but we still think Mr. Holley was exaggerating his alleged injuries after he was laid out in a stretcher.

Photo: APC