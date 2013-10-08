Did Mase Diss Diddy For “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie” Song?

With DJ Khaled‘s ambitiously titled “I Feel Like Pac / I Feel Like Biggie” currently blaring out of speakers this AM, Harlem’s own Ma$e has stepped up to share his reactions to the track.

The Harlem World founder and former Bad Boy superstar appears to have criticized DJ Khaled and his featured guests after the song hit the Internets last night.

The song, which features verses from Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, Meek Mill and T.I., finds Mase’s longtime compatriot Diddy talking smack all over the Suffering from Success album cut.

Taking to Instagram, Ma$e believes the power circle rap pack is hurting Biggie’s legacy, and “hates the way it is being watered down.” One can take the message as Ma$e believing that Diddy sold B.I.G. out. Although it is unclear whether his post was an apparent jab at Diddy for appearing on the track or at everyone for the song’s release and creation, it is no secret that Ma$e has been at odds with his former boss due to contractual issues.

However, the duo appeared to be all smiles when they reconciled during an OVO Fest performance this past August.

DJ Khaled’s song makes references to the lives and deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G..

Do you believe the former Bad Boy superstar is sending shots at Diddy and the crew? Share your thoughts below.

