The Game – OKE Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The wait is over for The Game‘s new OKE mixtape (an acronym for “Operation Kill Everything”). The project comes courtesy of the Compton native and DJ Skee.
Game offers up a tape that looks more like an album on paper due to a star studded cast and a worthy list of producers. Guest appearances include ScHoolboy Q, Diddy, Elijah Blake, Too Short, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Jeezy, Nipsey Hussle, Juicy J, and more.
Clocking in at 19-tracks, listeners can also expect production from a range of individuals like Cool N Dre, Sap, League Of Starz, and DJ Mustard to name a few.
OKE can be streamed and downloaded below. Give it a listen and share your thoughts in the comments.
