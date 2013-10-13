The Game Signs To Cash Money Records

This news should make Bloods and faux-Bloods gang members (that are YMCMB fans) happy. Compton rapper The Game has signed with Cash Money Records.

Bryan “Birdman” Williams dropped the news via Twitter in his normal fashion. “S/O 2MY@thegame Westcoast makit Official.RICHGANG.YMCMBusine$$,” he tweeted yesterday evening (Oct. 12). “S/O thagame shit to real whtup 5 west coast whts popin RICHGANG YMCMBusine$$,” he followed up with on Instagram early this morning (Oct. 13) along with a photo of a pair of Cash Money chains.

The Game, who recently left his longtime Interscope label home, then confirmed the move, tweeting “time to close the door on these niggas !!!! R$CHGANG.”

Apparently, Baby also has his eyes on some NYC rappers, too. “Sh*t just startin 2014 a Movie ahead of tha Game we just sign some Great NY.Rappers connectin tha dots Richgang YMCMB,” he added.

Reportedly, Tyga presented Game with a YMCMB chain at last night’s How The West Was Won concert in Irvine, CA after they performed “Faded” together.

The Game’s new OKE mixtape is out now. Let us know what you think of the Game linking with YMCMB in the comments.

Photo: Lure/Toxic

