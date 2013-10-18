DJ Khaled ft. Scarface, Jadakiss, Meek Mill, Akon, Anthony Hamilton & John Legend – “Never Surrender” [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled is leaving nothing to the imagination from his Suffering From Success album. Having already leaked a nice amount of material in the last few weeks alone, he liberates another track called “Never Surrender.”

The cut dons a noticeably soulful sound, and a worthy list of guest appearances in Scarface, Jadakiss, Meek Mill, Akon, Anthony Hamilton, and John Legend.

Loyalty is all the trio of MCs are asking for, but that comes far and in between in the streets these days. Each shares a story of distrust, and why you can’t put anything past anyone — even snitching. Akon, Anthony Hamilton, and John Legend assist by crooning in the background and on the bridge.

Suffering From Success releases October 22. Pre-order it here.

Listening to Khaled‘s “Never Surrender” below.

—

Photo: YouTube