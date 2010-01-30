LeBron James Fined $25-Thousand For Kicking Water Bottle Into Stands [Video]

The NBA has hit LeBron James with a $25,000 fine after Wednesday night’s game where he kicked a water bottle into the crowd. Now this seems a little excessive when you have ballers pulling gats on each other like they gang banging but hey… it’s the NBA.

The incident happened at the end of the first quarter in the Cavs’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA Executive Vice President Stu Jackson fined James $25,000 on Thursday for the incident. James apparently became upset about not getting a call on a drive to the basket and was hit with a technical foul for complaining to referees with 12.4 seconds left in the quarter.

Coach Mike Brown took James out the game to cool him down and when LeBron came to the bench he kicked the bottle, which sprayed several fans with water behind the bench. Sending anything into the stands is against the rules and James would have been ejected from the game if the officials saw him do it.

Ok now that that’s over with, let’s see if the NBA will take that money and send it over to Haiti. It’s not like the NBA needs it.