Certified Fresh: Casey Veggies, A Young MC With OG Aspirations

In Hip-Hop, the power undoubtedly falls with the youth. And that’s no diss to the veterans who remain viable figures in the game. But tools like social media and the like that were nowhere to be found during the culture’s humble beginnings have yet to be truly championed (or conquered) by any of Rap’s godfathers.

Meanwhile, up and comers and artists on the cusp of achieving their moment are flourishing like Shaq in the paint circa ’92 because of their natural proficiency with said tools. Cite Los Angeles’ own Casey Veggies as proof.

On top of being an MC to look out for, he’s garnered a huge following from Peas & Carrots Intl. — a lifestyle brand that encompasses clothing, a brick and mortar location, and curates events — created by him and his business partners Joshton Peas and Anwar Carrots.

The method of entering the game as an MC, getting your footing, and eventually permeating other avenues with proper business ventures has become commonplace in Hip-Hop. Continuing with the basketball analogy, if an artist’s draft stock is all about their upside, Casey is certainly a lottery pick.

At just 20-years-old, the world is the Inglewood native’s proverbial oyster, and he’s coming to making an impact with a side of cocktail sauce in tow.

Who: Casey Jones, better known as Casey Veggies, was born in Los Angeles, but eventually moved to the city’s Inglewood section. Actively rapping since the age of 13, he’s among the most consistent artists in his age bracket. So much so, that Veggies caught the attention of music industry executive Sylvia Rhone, who signed him to Epic Records. Mind you, young Veggies previously had a management deal in place with Roc Nation as an independent act.

Credentials: Veggies released his first mixtape, Customized Greatly, Vol. 1, at the age of 14 in 2007. Since then, it’s been full steam ahead for the rapper. Dropping a project virtually each following year kept his name hot in the streets, but it was his 2010 effort, Sleeping In Class, that made the impact he needed to gain nationwide notoriety. Tracks like “Ridin Roun’ Town” and “I Be Over Sh*t” showed Veggies’ potential to crossover into the mainstream, and he’s only built on that momentum since.

Fun Fact: Veggies was an original member of Odd Future, and has been friends with Tyler, The Creator since connecting on Myspace in their teenage years.

