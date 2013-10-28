“Yeezus” Pop-Up Shop Invades Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

Since Kanye West uttered the words, “Yeezus season approaching,” he’s found numerous ways to make his sixth studio album’s title a common term in Hip-Hop. This continues with the opening of the official “Yeezus” tour pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

The temporary brick and mortar location is located on 8422 Melrose Avenue, and houses the same controversial merchandise that can be purchased on West’s current tour. From the store’s minimalist feel, you can see that DONDA’s name is all over this one. And not-so-coincidentally, the “Yeezus” pop-up shop happens to be right next to the Kardashian’s Dash boutique.

A list of individuals, including Virgil Abloh, have posted photos on the retail space on Instagram. Find those flicks in the gallery on the following pages.

[spotted at Miss Info]

