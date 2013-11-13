Comixology: 15 Rappers And Their Marvel Counterparts

It’s pretty easy to notice the parallels and similarities between Hip-Hop and the world of comic books. We decided to point out some of Earth’s mightiest rhyme-slingers.

Rappers can be nerds just like the rest of us. The personalities within the culture would probably rather their name ring bells for demolishing a wack rapper, much like Iron Man would crushing an intimidating foe.

Whether it’s rap legends like DMC from Run-DMC and Eminem gracing comic book covers, or lyricists just adopting a comic persona (MF Doom) — these illustrators craft punchlines that would make Captain America envious.

We took a look at 15 of our favorite rhymers and mused who their Marvel Comics counterpart would be.

As usual, feel free to add any of your own. We start off with an ATLien rapper with an impenetrable charisma:

2 Chainz / Luke Cage:

Both are persons-for-hire and feature prominently on the big stage. For Dos, it’s alongside fellow rappers like Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. Both men represent a resolve to fight through any struggle and appear indestructible to onlookers and passersby.

