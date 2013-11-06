Eminem To Appear On Special Episode Of BET’s Rap City

Hold the phone. For one day only (November 6), BET’s classic show Rap City will return to television sets with the one and only Eminem serving as the special guest

Yesterday, President of Music Programming and Specials, Stephen G. Hill, tweeted, “Now hear this!! Special episode of RAP CITY on BET!! with Eminem!! tomorrow at 6pm. Oh, and bet there’s a freestyle!”

106 & Park host Bow Wow also posted a photo on Instagram that showed Em chopping it up with Big Tigger. With that, it looks like the former Hip-Hop staple will follow its original format. The Detroit rapper will likely speak on his new album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2 and much more too.

BET brought Rap City back once before for Eminem’s Relapse in 2009. We wouldn’t be mad if the network did the same for more large scale releases in the future. Again, Rap City airs tonight at 6pm EST.

—

Photo: BET