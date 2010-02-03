Ice Cube, Jay Electronica, Raekwon Headline Paid Dues Festival

California’s Paid Dues Festival is an even uniting various mainstream and underground acts in Hip-Hop. For the 2010 version of the annual event three heavyweights have been added to the lineup; Raekwon, Jay Electronica and Ice Cube.

Kwon and Jay Elect will join the Hip-Hop veteran at this year’s fest when it takes place this spring at San Bernadino’s Nos Events Center.

While Jay and Cube have signed on to give solo performances Raekwon has opted to be joined on stage by Tech N9Ne.

Following Kwon and Tech N9Ne on stage will be Daz Dillinger and Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound right before Jay Electronica hits the stage.

Also slated to perform is Murs who’ll be joined by super producer Ninth Wonder, Dom Kennedy, Curren$y, Freeway & Jake One and Dilated Peoples.

Hosted by Angela Yee and DJ Wonder, 2010’s Paid Dues Festival takes place April 3.

For the full lineup of acts visit myspace.com/paidduesfestival