The Game Reunites With Young Buck In The Studio [VIDEO]

G-Unit back? Not quite, but The Game and Young Buck, who are two former members of 50 Cent’s successful collective, recently reconnected in the studio.

The duo can be seen deliberating about which beat they’d like to rhyme on. Eventually, they selected a song we assume to be titled “Rolling Stone,” which samples The Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” Unfortunately, the Buck only previewed the instrumental.

It’s good to see the Nashville native getting back into the swing of things, though. He was released from prison in September after serving an 18-month sentence stemming from gun possession charges.

Meanwhile, The Game recently signed on the dotted line with Cash Money Records following months of speculated affiliation. He also delivered the long-awaited visual for “All That (Lady),” featuring Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Fabolous, and Jeremih.

Hear what The Game and Young Buck are cooking up in the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube