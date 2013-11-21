Kanye West Slanders Zappos; Zappos Hilariously Responds [PHOTOS]

Nowadays it seems that we get a new Kanye West rant about every two weeks, but what is truly a rarity is a public response. Recently Yeezy criticized the quality of the products of Zappos and the online apparel retailer has answered back.

During a sit-down with best selling author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis, West vented again about corporate America shutting him out from the grand opportunity he deserves.

“I got into this giant argument with the head of Zappos [Tony Hsieh] that he’s trying to tell me what I need to focus on, meanwhile he sells all this sh-t product to everybody, his whole thing is based off of selling sh-t product,” vented Kanye.

In a surprising turn of events Zappos responded by listing a “Zappos.com Gear Sh-t Product” for sale on their site . The “Sh-t Product” is pictured as a plunger placed in a toilet and it is priced at $100,000.00. Peep the humorous item description that is peppered with multiple subliminal references: *Interested in buying sh-t product? You’ve come to the right place! Here at Zappos.com, we happily sell sh-t products to everybody! This is the throne, everyone has been watching. Whether you’re #1 or #2, your clique will show no mercy, even in Paris.

*Requires lots of “focus” for most productive use.

*Considered a “safety zone” when in arguments.

*Makes giant arguments seem much smaller.

*Caution: Do not place our Sh-t product near any fans.

*Avoid storms. Accordingly the "Sh-t Product" listing has drawn even more Kanye slander throughout it's customer reviews "This Sh-t product is amazing! It totally beats out any new music videos you're Bound 2 see!!". You can peep the picture of the "Sh-t Product" and a promotional video for the plunger in the following pages. We can only imagine what kind of Kanye Twitter tirade this might possibly incite. Stay tuned.