VH1’s “Famous Crime Scenes” Examines Tupac’s Death [Video Included]

Within the music industry, there are many mishaps that occur that remain unsolved and rather questionable.

Since the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G., there has been little to no concrete evidence of leads towards the capture of the gunmen that shot down both rappers.

Launching the series “Famous Crime Scenes” VH1 looks to play examiner as the show will take an inside look by analyzing their murders.

Premiering February 12, the show will debut with Tupac as it will go back to that fateful day on the Vegas Strip and provide reenactments of the events that occurred.

Also, the show is expected to feature witnesses, investigators, 911 calls along with forensic evidence specialists that will dig deeper into each respective case.

The show will also examine the deaths of Anna Nicole Smith, John Lennon, Micheal Jackson and more.

Now, with the premise of the show being put out there, will there be a chance for the murders of the two rap starts to finally have their cases closed or is this just another form of exploitation with no hopes of finding those responsible for the shootings?