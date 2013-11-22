Amazing Flicks Of Kanye West’s Yeezus Tour [PHOTOS]

Fashion-savvy photographer Tommy Ton is known for his keen eye for outfits and the like, but his latest subject, while fashionable, was on stage rather than on the streets. Needless to day that there aren’t many photos of Kanye West on the Yeezus tour stage the look like these.

Ton did a great job of capturing the G.O.O.D. Music frontman’s theatrical set up. If you won’t have a chance to see Yeezy take the stage, let this serve as a great example of the look and feel of his grandiose tour.

Many of the pictures show West masked and are noticeably dim, which is an accurate depiction of his ominous set.

Speaking of theatrics, Yeezus tour special guests A Tribe Called Quest had some of their own of their Brooklyn appearance. We recommend that you check that out, too.

Find a few of Tommy Ton’s flicks of Kanye West in the gallery on the following pages. The full photosets can be found here and here.

[Spotted via Four-Pins]

—

Photo: Tommy Ton/Style.com

