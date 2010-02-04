Club Worker Admits To Murder At Lil Kim’s Birthday Party

A party held for Lil Kim’s birthday in 2008 soon turned deadly after police say an employee for the club viciously beat a woman to death on the roof of the venue.

Now 2 years since the murder, the suspect has entered a guilty plea.

Police arrested Syed Rahman, an employee at a Times Square karaoke bar, for the death of 24-year-old Ingrid Rivera after discovering her body in a pool of blood outside a rooftop utility room.

They assert that Rahman murdered the woman after luring her to the rooftop of the bar. While on the roof he attempted to make advances on her and when she denied him, he “savagely and viciously” beat her with a pipe before cutting her throat.

He is facing a sentence of 20 years to life for his guilty plea.

His lawyer says that he confessed to the killing so that he could spare the woman’s family a lengthy trial.

It is unclear whether Kim was at the party at the time.