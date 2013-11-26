Drake Brings Out Nicki Minaj, Birdman, & Snoop Dogg At LA Concert [PHOTOS]

Drake had a few surprises in store during last night’s “Would You Like a Tour?” show at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. By that, we mean guest appearances by West Coast legend Snoop Dogg and a few YMCMB familia in Birdman and Nicki Minaj.

The last of the aforementioned trio was most brow-raising, because she’s alluded to having issues with her partner in rhyme during numerous interviews. Drake confirmed these claims on Nothing Was The Same‘s intro, “Tuscan Leather.” However, from the looks of it, the two have ironed out the wrinkles in their relationship.

That said, Nicki assisted Drizzy with a live rendition of “Make Me Proud” from Take Care. Additionally, Birdman performed his Big Tymers hit “Still Fly” and Snoopy D-O-G-G ran through medley of the classics “Nuthin’ But A G Thing,” “D.O. Double G,” and “Drop It Like Its Hot.”

Find this footage and more in the gallery on the following pages.

