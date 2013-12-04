Metaphorically Speaking: Jay Z’s 14 Most Creative Songs

It’s December 4 and that makes it Shawn “Jay Z” Carter’s 44th birthday. The number four has made a tremendous impact on his career akin to the way his artistry has made him arguably the best rapper in many a debate.

The proud owner of the 40/40 Club has had four number one Billboard Hot 100 hits to his name since getting his first break of stardom as Big Daddy Kane’s hypeman in 1994.

He even created a track called “44 Four’s,” a sequel to “22 Two’s” off his first album Reasonable Doubt. The Brooklynite has always been noted for his lyricism amongst critics, peers and fans alike and that’s where our gift to him and you comes in.

With all due respect to the hits that “kept the registers ringing,” we dug deep in his catalog and came up with his 14 most creative songs with regard to metaphors (and similes), concepts and of course, originality.

We may have thrown a bonus in there for good measure too. We love the “4” like just the next man, but this is the library of a legend we’re talking about. Dig in and enjoy the read.

