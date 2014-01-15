Killer Mike – “Ghetto Gospel” [VIDEO]

Better late than never, Killer Mike takes fans back to his 2012 LP, R.A.P. Music, to drop a visual for “Ghetto Gospel.” Here, the always thoughtful wordsmith exposes the layers of a character that’s trying to live right in the eyes of The Lord.

In early scenes, Killer Mike attends a church service wearing his Sunday’s best. Integrated clips of the MC’s native Atlanta adds a seedy effect, as we see how his day progresses. Soon, we see his imperfections, which includes drinking, smoking and visiting gentleman’s clubs.

“Ghetto Gospel,” produced by El-P, was a fan favorite on R.A.P. Music, available on iTunes now. More recently, Killer Mike has found success as half of Run The Jewels with the aforementioned producer/rapper El-P.

See the treatment for “Ghetto Gospel” below.

—

Photo: YouTube