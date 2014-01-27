Jay Z Wins Best Rap/Sung Collaboration At 2014 GRAMMYs [VIDEO]

Brooklyn’s boy, better know as Jay Z, wasn’t to be denied at this year’s GRAMMY awards. Following a show starting (and eye opening) performance with his wife Beyoncé, the MC took home the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award for his Justin Timberlake-assisted hit “Holy Grail.”

Hov accepted the award in typical cool fashion, having won 18 prior to tonight. He briefly thanked those that contributed to the track — Justin Timberlake was not in attendance — before thanking his rock, Beyoncé, who watched from the crowd.

“I want to thank God — I mean a little bit for this award — but mostly for that and all the universe for conspiring and putting this beautiful light of a young lady in my life,” Jay said.

But that wasn’t all. Jay Z closed his brief speech in style by saying his daughter Blue has a new gold sippy cup. That, folks, is stunting in the truest form. See footage of his acceptance speech below.

