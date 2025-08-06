Subscribe
Movies

A$AP Rocky Shakes Down Denzel Washington In 'Highest 2 Lowest' Trailer

A$AP Rocky Shakes Down Denzel Washington In New Trailer To Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

Can Spike Lee and Denzel Washington deliver another timeless film? We shall see...

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Highest 2 Lowest Photocall - Cannes Film Festival 2025
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have developed a habit of dropping some classic cinema whenever the legendary director and iconic actor collaborate on a project together, so best believe we’re expecting nothing less than magic now that the two are releasing their latest project, Highest 2 Lowest.

Starring Denzel Washington as music mogul David King, the film centers around the kidnapping of King’s son by an up and coming rapper, Yung Felon (A$AP Rocky) who’s not only looking to make a name for himself, but secure the future of his wife and kid at the tune of $17.5 million (“In an all-black Jordan backpack”) in exchange for the safe return of King’s baby boy. Naturally, King (Washington) is willing to do whatever it takes to get Yung Felon to release his son, including putting his own safety on the line as he attempts to retrieve his seed with the help of his right-hand man, Jeffery Wright.

A reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s classic 1963 film High and Low, the trailer to Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest paints a picture of a thrilling crime drama that takes place in the midst of New York’s Hip-Hop culture while giving us a new nickname for the blicky, “Jake From State Farm” i.e. insurance. That was a hella clever line.

Check out the trailer to Highest 2 Lowest and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters on Aug. 15 in the comments section below.

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky denzel washington Movie Trailers Spike Lee

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close