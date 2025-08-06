A$AP Rocky Shakes Down Denzel Washington In New Trailer To Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have developed a habit of dropping some classic cinema whenever the legendary director and iconic actor collaborate on a project together, so best believe we’re expecting nothing less than magic now that the two are releasing their latest project, Highest 2 Lowest.

Starring Denzel Washington as music mogul David King, the film centers around the kidnapping of King’s son by an up and coming rapper, Yung Felon (A$AP Rocky) who’s not only looking to make a name for himself, but secure the future of his wife and kid at the tune of $17.5 million (“In an all-black Jordan backpack”) in exchange for the safe return of King’s baby boy. Naturally, King (Washington) is willing to do whatever it takes to get Yung Felon to release his son, including putting his own safety on the line as he attempts to retrieve his seed with the help of his right-hand man, Jeffery Wright.

A reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s classic 1963 film High and Low, the trailer to Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest paints a picture of a thrilling crime drama that takes place in the midst of New York’s Hip-Hop culture while giving us a new nickname for the blicky, “Jake From State Farm” i.e. insurance. That was a hella clever line.

Check out the trailer to Highest 2 Lowest and let us know if you'll be checking it out when it hits theaters on Aug. 15