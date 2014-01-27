Curren$y ft. Action Bronson – “Godfather 4” [LISTEN]

We’ve never known Curren$y to break for long. That said, the rapper returns with a goodie titled “Godfather 4,” featuring Action Bronson.

Epic strings give this tune a mafioso feel. Pair those sounds with jittery trap-influenced drums, and you essentially have the soundscape for this track. Spitta Andretti lyrically jogs on the track with patented playeristic rhymes. “Sh*t sick like swine flu, soar throat, runny eyes, bloody nose/ Coke loads tossed from the boat/ Frogman bring it in, operation Battle Toad/ Code name Coltrane in my ghost, let me roll,” the New Orleans native raps.

As usual, Bronsolino kicked a verse listeners can visualize with references to his street ties and mob actions.

“Godfather 4” will appear on Curren$y’s upcoming project, Drive In Theater. The song is available for your listening pleasure below.

—

Photo: