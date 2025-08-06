Ice-T To Host Doc On Celebrity Fentanyl Abuse, Watch Trailer
One of the entertainment industry’s most respected talents is using his voice for good. Ice-T is hosting a documentary on celebrities who have lost their lives to fentanyl.
As per TMZ, Ice-T is looking to spotlight the horrors of one of the most dangerous drugs known to mankind. This week, A&E announced the forthcoming Fame And Fentanyl: a two-hour special that details the several celebrities who have died due to misuse of the opioid. The “Colors” MC will also highlight how some of his past collaborators and peers fell victim to fentanyl like Coolio and Mac Miller. Other celebrities covered in the television special include actor Michael K. Williams and music legend Prince.
According to a press release shared by the network, Fame And Fentanyl aims to expose “the devastating impact of fentanyl on our society and culture. The special offers a raw and unfiltered look at the deadly drug that has claimed the lives of many.” Ice-T also revealed that this opportunity was more than just another gig. “Fentanyl, for me, came out of nowhere. By the time I learned about the drug, I had already lost people to it. It’s a poison in the drug world, and I wanted to do everything that I could to make people aware of its danger,” he said.
Fame And Fentanyl premieres Monday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. You can view the trailer below.
-
Where's TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article
-
Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here "Simping & Tricking"
-
Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?
-
Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks
-
Gavin Newsom's Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News
-
In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised