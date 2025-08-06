Subscribe
News

Ice-T To Host Doc On Celebrity Fentanyl Abuse, Watch Trailer

In hopes to bring awareness to the ongoing crisis.

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

One of the entertainment industry’s most respected talents is using his voice for good. Ice-T is hosting a documentary on celebrities who have lost their lives to fentanyl.

As per TMZ, Ice-T is looking to spotlight the horrors of one of the most dangerous drugs known to mankind. This week, A&E announced the forthcoming Fame And Fentanyl: a two-hour special that details the several celebrities who have died due to misuse of the opioid. The “Colors” MC will also highlight how some of his past collaborators and peers fell victim to fentanyl like Coolio and Mac Miller. Other celebrities covered in the television special include actor Michael K. Williams and music legend Prince. 

According to a press release shared by the network, Fame And Fentanyl aims to expose “the devastating impact of fentanyl on our society and culture. The special offers a raw and unfiltered look at the deadly drug that has claimed the lives of many.” Ice-T also revealed that this opportunity was more than just another gig. “Fentanyl, for me, came out of nowhere. By the time I learned about the drug, I had already lost people to it. It’s a poison in the drug world, and I wanted to do everything that I could to make people aware of its danger,” he said.

Fame And Fentanyl premieres Monday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. You can view the trailer below. 

Related Tags

Celebrities fentanyl ice-t overdose

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close