X-Men: Days Of Future Past Characters Revealed On Mag Covers [PHOTOS]

Fans awaiting the arrival of director Bryan Singer‘s X-Men: Days Of Future Past film were already rocked by the trailer that dropped last year. After a five-second teaser clip was posted to Instagram last week, images of the characters from the highly anticipated flick will be featured on Empire magazine’s covers in a 25-issue collector’s edition.

Empire, a British film magazine, teamed up with Singer to unveil key characters from the sprawling X-Men universe. As one of Marvel Comics most popular titles, there has been some criticism from purists and new fans alike regarding the depiction of the mutants and villains. Singer put some questions to rest after tweeting a photo of a Sentinel, one of the mutant-hunting robots of lore. Comic fans will recall the old-school Sentinels, with this version looking more agile and scary.

Other characters featured are the mutants Toad, and new mutant addition, Quicksilver. A young version of William Stryker also appears on one of the Empire covers. The covers will be revealed in their entirety today (January 27) on Twitter, and so far Professor X and Wolverine and Mystique have covers along with the aforementioned. Follow @xmenmovies and @empiremagazine for more.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past will hit theaters May 23.

Hit the jump to see the pictures posted so far of characters from Marvel’s X-Men: Days Of Future Past film.

