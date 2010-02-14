CLOSE
Fabolous Still Set To Drop DJ Drama Mixtape

Fabolous’ latest work bringing together himself and DJ Drama is finally set to drop.

As previously reported Fabolous pushed back the release of his There Is No Competition Pt. 2 (Funeral Service) in respect for the tragedy in Haiti .

Now nearly a month later Fabolous says he’ll drop the finished project this week.

Fabo broke the news Saturday through his @MyFabolouslife Twitter page saying that he had one more song left to complete before the end result would hit the net this week.

“Jus bodied the Jay Electronica Exhibit C beat 4 #TiNc2.. 1 song left 2 do.. #TiNc2 will b out next week.. #iswear.”


In related news Fabolous is still set to star in a reality show documenting the rapper’s adventures in fatherhood.

While a name for the show has yet to be revealed, the program is expected to air on VH1.

