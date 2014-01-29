Freddie Gibbs & Madlib ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Domo Genesis – “Robes” [LISTEN]

History suggests that Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have something epic in the works in their highly anticipated album Piñata. Today, the duo debuted a new record called “Robes,” featuring Earl Sweatshirt and Domo Genesis, on Benji B’s show on BBC Radio 1 that reaffirms those claims.

This track is oh so smooth. We’re talking the kind of music made to be heard in a chair with a proper ottoman and glass of cognac in tow — not your daddy’s ‘yak either. Gangsta Gibbs let his Odd Future opposites kick things off on the smooth Madlib instrumental. Domo lays a verse in which he gives listeners multiple flows. Next up is Earl, who delivers emotionally revealing bars.

Gibbs gets soulful in his closing effort, and even sings a bit so you know it’s real. Personally, “Robes” has us very excited for what MadGibbs have in store on Piñata.

Hear the record below, and share you thoughts in the comments.

