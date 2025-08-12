NBA Bust Sebastian Telfair Now Begging For Pardon From Donald Trump Before Jail Stint Begins

Patrick McMullan / Sebastian Telfair

Sebastian Telfair went from NYC basketball phenom to NBA prospect, then bust, and now is begging Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump, for a pardon.

Former Brooklyn hoops star Sebstain Telfair hoped Donald Trump would hear his cries and save him with a pardon before he begins his six-month jail stint today.

The one-time Abraham Lincoln High School standout, who had the rare talent to skip college and go to the league, playing 10 seasons in the NBA, suiting up for Minnesota, Portland, Phoenix, Boston, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Toronto, and Cleveland, will now be remembered for his antics off the court.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Telfair, the cousin of Stephon Marbury, who had a much better career in the league, will spend some time behind bars after failing to satisfy the terms of his plea bargain agreement as part of the healthcare fraud case he got caught up in.

TMZ Sports caught up with the disgraced hooper, and he made a final plea to Donald Trump, who is currently busy trying his best to be the first Dictator-In-Chief.

“Trump, go check in on my story and you’re definitely going to want to pardon me,” Telfair said during the interview. “You’ll hold me accountable and want me to continue to go do good. But I did too good to being sending anybody to jail.”

Sebastian Telfair Blamed His Situation On A Paperwork Issue

The former NBA hooper went on to describe his current situation as “super unfair” and that he was “mad” he had to spend time in federal prison, blaming his current plight on an issue with paperwork.

“I know Donald Trump’s got some big things going on, but Donald Trump, I need you to come holla’… give your boy a pardon so I could stay home with my baby,” Telfair continued.

Telfair was among several former NBA players allegedly caught trying to scam the league’s health care plan out of nearly $4 million in 2021.