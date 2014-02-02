Who Dat: The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

It doesn’t matter if you’re not a huge football fan or not, as you’re more than likely going to tune in to Super Bowl XLVIII this weekend.

As one of the most passionately watched televised events in America, the NFL and corporations around the globe all make bank during the iconic sporting event known as the Super Bowl. With the press hyped and sports fans drooling to see who’ll win between the Richard Sherman‘s Seattle Seahawks and Peyton Manning‘s Denver Broncos, all eyes shift towards the impending halftime show.

This year, Grammy award winning singer Bruno Mars will have the honor and distinction of taking to the stage on February 2 to headline the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Instantly, he joins a list of performers such as Bruce Springsteen and Madonna, who have made the night their own and embolden their legend.

While the fedora hat wearing singer-songwriter won’t pull a Beyonce and cause a blackout at Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, it’s clear that he’ll be another intriguing footnote to the history of the performance.

With that said, we flashback to the 10 Best R&B Super Bowl Halftime Shows over the years and ask you to tell us who will take home the Vince Lombardi trophy?!

Diana Ross, Super Bowl XXX

The 30th year of the Super Bowl found Americans watching a tribute to a pop music icon, Diana Ross. Produced by New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, the setlist was a medley of the best and most known songs all performed by the former Motown legend.

