Subscribe
News

UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge Swats Down Drake's Latest Move

UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge Swats Down Drake’s Latest Legal Move

In a sworn declaration, UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge called Drake's latest legal claims "groundless and indeed ridiculous."

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One

The legal war between Drake and UMG is still heating up, and now, UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge is responding to the Canadian superstar’s latest legal missive. In a sworn declaration, Sir Lucian Grainge called Drake’s recent legal attempt to frame Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” as an inside job to defame him “groundless and indeed ridiculous.”

As reported by Music Business Worldwide, Sir Lucian Grainge responded to Drake’s amended defamation lawsuit, claiming the executive was aware of the contents of Kendrick Lamar’s scathing and brand-damaging “Not Like Us” diss track.

Grainge’s sworn declaration was filed on August 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where he claims to have not heard “Not Like Us,” seen its artwork, or anything involved in the track before Interscope Records released the song in May of last year.

“Whilst, as part of my role, I certainly have financial oversight of and responsibility for UMG’s global businesses, the proposition that I was involved in, much less responsible for, reviewing and approving the content of “Not Like Us,” its cover art or music video, or for determining or directing the promotion of those materials, is groundless and indeed ridiculous,” Grainge wrote in the declaration.

Adding insult to injury, UMG’s lawyers added in their August 14 filing, “The premise of Drake’s motion — that he could not have lost a rap battle unless it was the product of some imagined secret conspiracy going to the top of UMG’s corporate structure — is absurd.”

Drake has yet to respond to the latest move from UMG.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

drake lawsuit UMG

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close