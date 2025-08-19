Subscribe
Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

The Snowman is taking his cultured street pedigree to the links.

Published on August 19, 2025

Jeezy x Eastside Golf collection
Source: handout / Jeezy x Eastside Golf

Atlanta rapper Jeezy has partnered with East Side Golf for an exclusive apparel line. The rapper born Jay Jenkins recently announced that he was teaming with the lifestyle golf brand founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku and co-founded by Earl A. Cooper, who met on the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Yes, the Snowman apparently gets busy on the links.

“Golf has always been about precision, strategy, and mental toughness—the same qualities that built my career,” said Jeezy in a statement. “Partnering with Eastside Golf allows us to show young people that this game belongs to everyone, not just country clubs. We’re bringing that same energy I put into my music straight to the course.”

The Jeezy x East Side Golf collection consists of six pieces: a performance collared shirt, a pair of premium golf gloves, custom golf balls, a luxury towel, a cozy sweatshirt, and a classic crewneck tee. Each item was created to match Jeezy’s street roots and Eastside Golf’s goal of making the sport more accessible to younger would-be players, beyond the country club. The featured logo is a Snowman swinging a golf club.

“Collaborating with an artist like Jeezy is what Eastside Golf represents— authenticity, breaking barriers, and inspiring change,” said Ajanaku in a statement. “His influence in music and culture, combined with our mission to diversify golf, creates something powerful. This isn’t just apparel; it’s a movement.”

The Jeezy x Eastside Golf collection will be available exclusively via Eastside Golf’s website and at select retailers.

