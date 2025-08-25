Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

The blood feud between Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) continues after the “Beach blonde bad built butch body” representative decided to claim that Crockett doesn’t understand the “Black American struggle” because she went to college.

That’s right. During an interview this week with right-wing political podcaster Megyn Kelly, Greene continued to come for Crockett despite the Texas lawmaker never sending for her.

“So she claims to be, you know, from her people,” Greene remarked. “She puts on this image that she understands the Black American struggle. But let’s face it, the girl went to private school. She went on to, you know, I don’t know what college and law school,” RawStory reports.

“She’s a complete fake. She’s as fake as her eyelashes. She’s as fake as her hair. She’s as fake as her fingernails. And she is such a massive fraud,” the Republican lawmaker added.

It didn’t take long for Crockett to hop on X and fire back.

“It is funny that MAGA cultist want to challenge my blackness because of my education,” Crockett wrote, Wednesday. “Y’all are a joke. Walk a day in my shoes where your white supremacist friends send me hateful emails, death threats, DMs, & posts, and then you can tell me if I’m truly living the black experience in this country, UNTIL then mind your busines.”

“ALSO ‘being black’ has nothing to do with education… (BUT for the record, if it did, just know that the MOST educated demographic in THIS country is BLACK WOMEN 🎤 so stop pretending like we are inferior in ANY WAY!)” she insisted.

For those who don’t remember, the two representatives from vastly different sides of the aisle had a run-in once before when Greene made a remark about Crockett’s eyelashes during a House committee meeting, and things didn’t go well after that.

Greene: “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Greene refused to apologize for her comments.

Greene: “I am not apologizing.”

Greene: “Why don’t you debate me?”

Crockett: “I think it’s pretty self-evident”

Greene: “You don’t have enough intelligence.”

The exchange derailed the meeting and when things got back on track, Crockett wanted clarification as to what could be said while in session.

“Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging personalities, correct?” she said.

Mic drop.

Crockett’s response went viral and the two women have been beefing ever since, although the beef has been extremely one-sided with Crockett merely responding to the hate she’s being given.