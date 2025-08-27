Subscribe
Nike Unveils New Logo For WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark

Y'all already know the folks over in Indiana are going to be rocking her Nike signature line like it's the only brand that exists...

Published on August 27, 2025

Nike Caitlin Clark Logo
Source: Nike / NIke

Caitlin Clark may be one of the most-hated superstars in the WNBA amongst her peers, but that isn’t keeping Nike from hyping up her signature sneaker line, which is now on the cusp of being released for general consumption.

On Monday (Aug. 25), Nike unveiled Caitlin Clark’s new signature logo with a collection coming soon. With Clark joining a Jordan Brand roster that features some of the most influential and famous athletes from various sports, she knows just how big this is and is absolutely excited to become a part of the family.

Per Nike:

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” says Caitlin. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

Alongside Caitlin’s introduction as a signature athlete, she and Nike are unveiling her new signature logo: an instantly recognizable combination of interlocking C’s as extraordinary as the athlete they represent.

Together, Caitlin and Nike designers obsessed over every detail to create a signature logo that speaks to her precision, power and unique ability to inspire the next generation of hoopers.

Two interwoven C’s reflect Caitlin’s magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment and remarkable shooting ability. Tucked between the larger letters is a smaller, hidden C that represents how Caitlin’s game was built from the inside out — a product of her passion for the sport, relentless drive and constant pursuit of perfection.

Kinda looks like the Coach logo, but that’s just us.

The new upcoming Caitlin Clark Nike collection is set to feature hats, tees, hoodies and, of course, sneakers. With the release date set to be sometime in 2026, you can expect to see Indiana fans flooded with “CC” merch all over the place. Outside of there though, that remains to be seen.

Check out the reveal for the new Caitlin Clark logo below, and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section.

