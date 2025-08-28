Subscribe
'Power' Star Alix Lapri Arrested & Charged With Cruelty To Children

'Power' Star Alix Lapri Arrested & Charged With Cruelty To Children

Lapri was hit with one count of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count of disorderly conduct.

Published on August 27, 2025

Derek White / Alix Lapri

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office records revealed that actress and star of the hit Starz drama Power and its spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, Alix Lapri, was arrested and charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct last week.

According to local news affiliate Fox 5 Atlanta, Alix Lapri Geier, 28, was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Aug. 18 just before 5:00 pm. 

Lapri was hit with one count of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count of disorderly conduct.

The website reports that she was released the next day after spending over 24 hours in jail.

Fox 5 Atlanta also notes that no court records have been posted, which would provide more insight into her charges or details surrounding her arrest.

Per Vibe, Lapri’s Power co-star, Michael Rainey Jr., hopped in the Shade Room’s comment section to defend Lapri. “On the real, y’all gotta start reading before commenting. She didn’t hurt any kids. Y’all are hoping that’s the case so bad. That’s crazy smh,” he wrote.

Lapri is best known for her role as Effie Morales, one of Michael Rainey Jr.’s love interests in Power Book II: Ghost.

She also starred in Den of Thieves alongside Gerard Butler and 50 Cent, as well as in the series Read Between the Lines and Red Band Society

We will share any updates to this story as they become available.

