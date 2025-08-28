Subscribe
News

Young Thug Shuts Down Snitching Rumors, Calls Cap

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

Young Thug has spoken out after an alleged old audio clip of his police interrogation went viral.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug has spoken out after an alleged old audio clip of his police interrogation went viral.

Where some fans claim he name-dropped fellow YSL member Peewee Roscoe. The clip shows Thug speaking with detectives for about two hours, and it quickly sparked rumors that he might have snitched. But Thug took to X to clear the air. He said, “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” suggesting he was actually protecting Roscoe, not giving him up.

Fans online are having mixed reactions to the alleged audio leak. Some are backing Thugger, saying his loyalty was never in question. Others are calling out the fact that bloggers and media pages are reposting the video just to stir drama. One fan said, “Mind you, paid bloggers took it down on all platforms to repost it again for their agenda.” Another added, “Not mad at video, mad at the fact you disowned your brother Gunna over doing what he had to do.”

The situation with Gunna started when he took an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case back in 2022. That allowed him to get out of jail, but fans accused him of snitching on Young Thug. Gunna denied that, saying in a statement that he never gave any information, never agreed to testify, and didn’t plan to be involved in the trial at all. He said the plea was just a way to end his own legal trouble.

Now that Thug is being accused of the same thing, some fans are pointing out the double standard. “So he ain’t mad at Gunna no more. He can’t be after this,” one person posted. Others are just asking for music, saying they don’t care about the drama.

Outside of the case, Thug has been showing love to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. She just dropped a new album called “Hearts Sold Separately“, and it’s getting a lot of praise. Despite everything going on, Thug seems focused on staying loyal and keeping his circle strong.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close