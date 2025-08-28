Subscribe
French Montana Gets Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

We would've gotten engaged to her too if we had the chance...

Published on August 28, 2025

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Day Five
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

It looks like French Montana can now officially retire from the rap game, as it’s being reported that the Bronx representative has just gotten engaged to his princess, and yes, we mean an actual princess.

According to TMZ, the “Pop That” rapper recently revealed that he had locked down and rocked down a princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra. Unfortunately for French, news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement is overshadowing that of his own, but we’re still congratulating the man on not only getting himself a rare woman (she’s a princess for God’s sake), but securing his future, ’cause the man hasn’t had a hit in quite some time. Rapping on Lara Trump’s “No Days Off” made it seem like he hit rock bottom forreal. Just sayin’.

TMZ reports:

The two have been spotted together since 2024, from everywhere from mosques, to upscale restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, to magnifying their love at the Pont des Arts in Paris, and enjoying desert escapades by camelback.

We’re told the exact wedding date and other exciting details are still being carved out, but both sides of their families are excited!!!

The stunning Princess Sheikha Mahra has an estimated net worth of over a billion dollars to French’s $50 million. We’d be excited too if we were him.

In the past, French Montana was romantically linked to Khloe Kardashian.

What do y’all think about French Montana’s engagement to Princess Sheikha Mahra? Let us know in the comments section below.

